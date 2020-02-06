The open is not as great as the pre-market gains but stocks are higher

Major indices up marginally.

The opening levels are not as great as the premarket gains. Nevertheless, the major indices are higher on the day.





The Dow and S&P have joined the NASDAQ in trading at record highs.





The snapshot of the markets 3 minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index +8.27 points or 0.25% at 3342.96

NASDAQ index +17.727 points or 0.19% at 9526.41

Dow industrial average up 69.4 points or 0.24% at 29360.25 in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher

2 year 1.4492%, +0.6 basis points



5 year 1.472%, +0.9 basis points



10 year 1.6577%, +0.6 basis points

30 year 2.129%, -0.9 basis points Spot gold is trading up $8.51 or 0.55% at $1564.53 Spot gold is trading up $8.51 or 0.55% at $1564.53

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.16 or -0.32% at $50.59

