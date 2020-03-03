The opening bell. Major indices a little lower, a little higher in the first few minutes of trading
Technical Analysis
The overnight trading was up and down. Opening above and below unchanged
The first few minutes of trading has seen the price trading a little lower. A little higher. Call it near unchanged
The snapshot is currently showing:
- S&P index -8.48 points or -0.27% at 3081.75. The high price reached 3096.46. We are trading at the lows
- NASDAQ index -12 points or -0.13% 8940.16. The high price extended to 8965.10. We are also trading near lows
- Dow industrial average -61.41 points or -0.23% at 26641.93. The high price reached 26762.47 before rotating back to the downside
In the US treasury market, yields remain a lower but off the days lowest levels:
In other markets:
- 2 year 0.872%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.8357%
- 10 year 1.130%, -3.2 basis points. The low yield reached 1.1076%
- 30 year 1.693%, -2.7 basis points. The low yield reached 1.668%
- spot gold is trading up $13.45 or +0.85% at $1603
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.79 or 1.75% at $47.56
In the forex, the AUD is the strongest, taking over from the JPY earlier in the session. The USD is a little lower compared to the New York session open. The CAD remains the weakest of the majors.