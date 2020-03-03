The opening bell. Major indices a little lower, a little higher in the first few minutes of trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The overnight trading was up and down. Opening above and below unchanged

The first few minutes of trading has seen the price trading a little lower. A little higher.  Call it near unchanged

The snapshot is currently showing:
  • S&P index -8.48 points or -0.27% at 3081.75. The high price reached 3096.46. We are trading at the lows
  • NASDAQ index -12 points or -0.13% 8940.16. The high price extended to 8965.10. We are also trading near lows
  • Dow industrial average -61.41 points or -0.23% at 26641.93. The high price reached 26762.47 before rotating back to the downside
In the US treasury market, yields remain a lower but off the days lowest levels:
  • 2 year 0.872%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.8357%
  • 10 year 1.130%, -3.2 basis points. The low yield reached 1.1076%
  • 30 year 1.693%, -2.7 basis points. The low yield reached 1.668%
In other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $13.45 or +0.85% at $1603
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.79 or 1.75% at $47.56
In the forex, the AUD is the strongest, taking over from the JPY earlier in the session. The USD is a little lower compared to the New York session open. The CAD remains the weakest of the majors. 

The forex rates
ForexLive
