The opening bell. Major indices a little lower, a little higher in the first few minutes of trading

The overnight trading was up and down. Opening above and below unchanged

The first few minutes of trading has seen the price trading a little lower. A little higher. Call it near unchanged





The snapshot is currently showing:

S&P index -8.48 points or -0.27% at 3081.75. The high price reached 3096.46. We are trading at the lows



NASDAQ index -12 points or -0.13% 8940.16. The high price extended to 8965.10. We are also trading near lows



Dow industrial average -61.41 points or -0.23% at 26641.93. The high price reached 26762.47 before rotating back to the downside

In the US treasury market, yields remain a lower but off the days lowest levels:



2 year 0.872%, -3.0 basis points. The low yield reached 0.8357%



10 year 1.130%, -3.2 basis points. The low yield reached 1.1076%



30 year 1.693%, -2.7 basis points. The low yield reached 1.668%



spot gold is trading up $13.45 or +0.85% at $1603



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.79 or 1.75% at $47.56

In the forex, the AUD is the strongest, taking over from the JPY earlier in the session. The USD is a little lower compared to the New York session open. The CAD remains the weakest of the majors.





