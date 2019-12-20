The opening bell welcomes in new all-time highs in the major indices

Major indices closed at record highs yesterday (and near intraday highs too)

Yesterday, the major indices closed at record highs and near intraday highs as well. Today, the opening bell has rung and it welcomes in new all time highs in the major indices once again.





The snapshot is currently showing:





S&P index, +15.66 points or 0.49% at 3221.03. The all-time high reached up to 3225.65



NASDAQ index up 33.356 points or 0.38% at 8920.57. The all-time intraday high is now 8922.188



Dow is up 142.5 points or 0.5% at 28519.50. The all-time intraday high is at 28608.64.

spot gold is up $0.59 or 0.04% at $1479.35



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.55 or -0.8% $60.61

in the US debt market yields are up about 1 to 1.2 basis points

2 year is at 1.637%, +1.0 basis points

10 year is at 1.9329%, +1.2 basis points

30 year 2.363%, +0.94 basis points ForexLive

In other markets: