The pound continues to lead the charge on the session

Cable aiming towards 1.3400

The dollar is keeping weaker on the day so far but pound buyers are looking poised so far in European morning trade, driving cable to a session high of 1.3380.





Daily resistance from the 1.3400 level is key before the 1 September high @ 1.3483 comes into play, should buyers keep the momentum on a break above the figure level.





Risk sits in a better spot after the AstraZeneca vaccine news earlier, with European indices now keeping around 1% gains while S&P 500 futures are up ~0.7%.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is also at session highs around 1.1880 but the 1.1900 handle remains the elusive target for buyers over the past two weeks.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is up to 0.7335 but there is still the short-term resistance around 0.7340 that is keeping buyers at bay for the time being.



