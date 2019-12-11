The snapshot of the changes since the decision
Technical Analysis
What is happening after the FOMC decision
in the US stock market:
- EURUSD is trading down by 3 pips at 1.1095 versus 1.1098
- GBPUSD is trading 4 pips lower at 1.3174 versus 1.3178
- USDJPY is trading up 4 pips at 108.72 versus 108.68
- USDCHF is trading up 4 pips at 0.9858 versus 0.9853
- USDCAD is trading down 6 pips at 1.3184 versus 1.3190
- S&P index is up 5.8 points versus up 2.5 points just before the release
- NASDAQ index is up 25.8 points versus up 15.69 points before the release
- Dow is down -7.8 points versus a down -34.11 points before the release
Spot gold is trading up $6.60 versus up $6.40 before the release
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.54 at $58.70 versus down $0.59 at 58.65
US yields are little changed:
- 2 year yield 1.631% versus 1.633% before the release
- 10 year 1.803% versus 1.805% before the release
- 30 year 2.224% versus 2.221% before the release