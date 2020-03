The Dow has already broken the 2018 low





The S&P 500 is down 11.4% at writing as the market re-opened. There is another circuit breaker at -13%.







The index is down 306 points to 2403. The December 2018 low was 2346, which is now less than 3% away.





It's around 7% more to wipe out all the gains since Trump's first day in office and about 17% from the election-night low.