The S&P and Dow off highs but still close at record highs

All major indices close higher

The major stock indices closed off their high levels for the day as US/China trade deal details go back and forth. However, they S&P and Dow still closed at record levels. The NASDAQ was higher but still off its record close level.





The final numbers are showing

S&P index, 8.42 points or 0.27% at 3085.20. The high reached 3097.77. The low extended to 3080.23



NASDAQ index +23.88 points or 0.28% at 8434.51. The high reached 8483.156. The low extended to 8415.87



Dow is up 182.24 points or 0.66% at 27674.80. The high for the day reached 27774.67 The low reached 27590.16

After the close, Disney EPS came in higher than expectations at $1.07 versus $0.95 estimate. The revenues came in at $19.10 billion versus $19.04 billion estimate. Is the stock is trading at $136.00 after closing at $133.12.

