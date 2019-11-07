The S&P and Dow off highs but still close at record highs
Technical Analysis
All major indices close higher
The major stock indices closed off their high levels for the day as US/China trade deal details go back and forth. However, they S&P and Dow still closed at record levels. The NASDAQ was higher but still off its record close level.
The final numbers are showing
- S&P index, 8.42 points or 0.27% at 3085.20. The high reached 3097.77. The low extended to 3080.23
- NASDAQ index +23.88 points or 0.28% at 8434.51. The high reached 8483.156. The low extended to 8415.87
- Dow is up 182.24 points or 0.66% at 27674.80. The high for the day reached 27774.67 The low reached 27590.16
After the close, Disney EPS came in higher than expectations at $1.07 versus $0.95 estimate. The revenues came in at $19.10 billion versus $19.04 billion estimate. Is the stock is trading at $136.00 after closing at $133.12.