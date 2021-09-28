The S&P index bounces near the 100 day moving average

US stocks come off their lows





The Dow industrial average reached a low of -614.72 points or -1.76%. It is currently trading down -403 points at 34,466.





The NASDAQ index felt -426.60 or - -2.85% at the lows. It is currently trading down -330.5 points or -2.21% at 14639.07.







The S&P reached a low of -96.91 points or -2.18% at 4346.20. It is currently down -67 points or -1.51% at 4376.









Looking at the S&P daily chart above, the low price got close to its 100 day moving average at 4342.32 (price was within four points at the lows). The traders came in near that 100 day moving average and have kept the bullish bias at least against that moving average. It will take a move below the 100 day moving average (and close below) to increase the bearish bias.





The major US indices are rebounding modestly off of their lowest levels.