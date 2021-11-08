The S&P index closed at a record level for seven consecutive days





The S&P closed at a record level for the seventh consecutive day on Friday. The S&P index has closed at a record level for 64 days in 2021.





The NASDAQ index has closed at a record level for 43 days in 2021. The NASDAQ is on a 10 day win streak. It currently remains higher by 7.73 points or 0.05% at 15979.50.





Looking at the daily chart below of the S&P index, since October 4, the index is up 10.27% (24 daily bars).







The S&P index has turned negative on the day. It currently is down around 1.5 points or -0.03% at 4696.19. The low price for the day reached 4694.39.