S&P index erases decline of -56 points or -1.95%





The Dow industrial average is still negative by 40 points or -0.16% at 25988



ForexLive The NASDAQ composite index is up 26 points or 0.33% at 7858

The S&P index is now trading in positive territory after being down as much as -56 points or -1.95%. The index is up 1.6 points or 0.06% at 2883.50