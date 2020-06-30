The S&P index tests cluster of MAs on the hourly chart

Up 0.79%

The S&P index is up on the day after starting lower. The low for the day took the index -0.18%. The pair is currently up 0.80% on the day. The high reached +0.96%.









At the highs, the index moved above the 200 hour MA at 3076.82. The 50 hour MA comes in at 3076.34. Both have been broken today, but the 100 hour MA (blue line) remains a key target which has NOT been broken yet. That level comes in at 3086.94. Get above that moving average, and it should open the upside more as the technicals tilt more to the upside. If the area holds, the sellers reenter on the failure.







