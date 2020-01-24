The S&P moves below the 100 hour MA. Can it stay below?

100 hour MA at 3286.67

The S&P moved below the 100 hour MA at 3286.67. The price low has reached 3281.53. We currently trade at 3285.00.









For the Nasdaq, the 100 hour MA comes in at 9252.20. The price is still above MA today.





These are some of the minimum levels that need to be broken to solicit more of a bearish bias. Failure to stay below (or get below) is just a modest correction of what has been a near straight line move to the upside.