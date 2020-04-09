The stock market shrugs off another 6M job losses, but off highs

The major stock indices shrugged off another 6 million job losses and closed higher, but the indices are off highs for the day. The major indices now have 2 day win streak. The Dow closed at the highest level since March 10.



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 39.84 points or 1.45% at 2789.82



Nasdaq index up 62.67 points or 0.77% at 8153.57

Dow index rose 285 points or 1.22% at 23719.33.

The S&P index did move above its 50% retracement level at 2792.69, but is closing back below that level at the close.





The good news is the