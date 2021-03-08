The stock rotation continues out of high-tech and into cyclicals

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -20.72 points or -0.54% at 3821.23



NASDAQ index -310.98 points or -2.41% at 12609.16



Dow industrial average rose 306.21 points or +0.97% at 31802.51



The NASDAQ index closed below its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since October 30.







Some of the oversized decliners today included:



Doordash -11.92%

Snowflake, -10.74%

Chewy, -8.01%

Zoom, -7.91%

Nio, -7.66%

Nvidia, -6.99%

Square, -6.74%

Broadcom, -6.57%

Palantir, -5.91%

Tesla, -5.86% On the positive side, some of the Reddit meme stocks were in the big gainers:



Express, +62.6%

Gamestop, +40.1%

Koss, +26.79%

AMC, +15.52%

Bed Bath and Beyond, +10.32%

Airlines also rose sharply:



United airlines, +7.03%



Southwest Airlines, +6.41%



American Airlines, +4.94%



Delta Air Lines, +3.61%

Big cap high flying names of 2020 had a tough time of it today as well:



Facebook -3.35%



Amazon -1.58%



Apple, -4.13%



Netflix, -4.48%



Microsoft -1.79%



Alphabet -4.3%

Other winners included:

