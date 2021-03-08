The stock rotation continues out of high-tech and into cyclicals
Technical Analysis
Higher yields remain the catalystThe longs in the technology stocks continue to get hammered and the rotation into the cyclical continues as fears of interest rates have traders repricing the high flyers of 2020.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -20.72 points or -0.54% at 3821.23
- NASDAQ index -310.98 points or -2.41% at 12609.16
- Dow industrial average rose 306.21 points or +0.97% at 31802.51
The NASDAQ index closed below its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since October 30.
Some of the oversized decliners today included:
- Doordash -11.92%
- Snowflake, -10.74%
- Chewy, -8.01%
- Zoom, -7.91%
- Nio, -7.66%
- Nvidia, -6.99%
- Square, -6.74%
- Broadcom, -6.57%
- Palantir, -5.91%
- Tesla, -5.86%
On the positive side, some of the Reddit meme stocks were in the big gainers:
- Express, +62.6%
- Gamestop, +40.1%
- Koss, +26.79%
- AMC, +15.52%
- Bed Bath and Beyond, +10.32%
Airlines also rose sharply:
- United airlines, +7.03%
- Southwest Airlines, +6.41%
- American Airlines, +4.94%
- Delta Air Lines, +3.61%
Big cap high flying names of 2020 had a tough time of it today as well:
- Facebook -3.35%
- Amazon -1.58%
- Apple, -4.13%
- Netflix, -4.48%
- Microsoft -1.79%
- Alphabet -4.3%
Other winners included:
- Walt Disney, +6.27%
- Whirlpool, +3.46%
- Ford, +3.10%
- MasterCard, +2.9%
- Citigroup, +2.82%
- Cisco Systems, +2.79%
- Exxon, +2.39%
- General Motors, +2.29%
- Home Depot, +2.16%