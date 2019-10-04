The strongest currency this week is the JPY. The weakest is the CAD.

For the USD, the greenback is mostly lower with the sharpest decline being a near 1% fall in the USDJPY. The dollar is also lower versus the EUR (-0.40%), the NZD (-0.38%), the GBP (-0.32%) and the AUD (-0.13%). It rose the most vs the CAD (+0.59%) and the CHF (+0.41%).





The biggest moving currency pair was the CADJPY which declined -1.53%.





Looking at that chart, below of that pair, technically you cannot deny the bearish shift.



