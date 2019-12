The ups and downs in the AUDUSD continue (down today)

Yesterday the AUDUSD completed an up and down lap

Yesterday, the AUDUSD had a down and up day. The pair fell from an Asian session high of 0.6853 to a low of 0.6812 which was right around the 100 day moving average (blue line currently at 0.68118 today). The rally back higher stalled just above the earlier high for the day ( see post from yesterday ). Sellers leaned against the area and weaker retail sales and trade data have Australia help the sellers push even lower.









The low just reached 0.6822 and approaching technical support levels defined by the: