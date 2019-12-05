The ups and downs in the AUDUSD continue (down today)

The low just reached 0.6822 and approaching technical support levels defined by the:

38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 29 low at 0.68199

The rising 100 hour moving average at 0.68179, and the

100 day moving average at 0.68118

That area between 0.68118 and 0.68199 could give sellers some cause for pause or profit-taking from the move lower. If it work yesterday, why not today? However if there is a break of the 100 day moving average with momentum, I would not mess around with it and would expect stops from the dip buyers.