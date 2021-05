Rate tests a lower trendline

The US 10 year yield is currently trading at 1.5791. That's down 2.2 basis points on the day. The low reached 1.5774%.













Looking at the hourly chart above, the move to the low has the instrument testing its lower trendline. A move below would have traders targeting the 61.8% retracement of the May trading range near 1.568%.







The high yield reached 1.705% on May 13.