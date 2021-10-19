The US 10 year yield moves up to test the month high and the June high
Technical Analysis
High yield at 1.635% is being tested
The US 10 year yield has moved up to test the high yield for the month and the high yield from June 2021 at 1.636%. The high yield for the year is up at 1.774% from April.
Looking at the shorter five year maturity, the yield is lower on the day after it traded at it's highest yield since February 2020 at 1.193% yesterday.
As the expectations for Fed taper and then tightening gets prices in, the short maturities have seen the biggest moves to the upside while the longer ends start to anticipated a slowing down the road.