The US 10 year yield moves up to test the month high and the June high

High yield at 1.635% is being tested

The US 10 year yield has moved up to test the high yield for the month and the high yield from June 2021 at 1.636%. The high yield for the year is up at 1.774% from April.















As the expectations for Fed taper and then tightening gets prices in, the short maturities have seen the biggest moves to the upside while the longer ends start to anticipated a slowing down the road.

Looking at the shorter five year maturity, the yield is lower on the day after it traded at it's highest yield since February 2020 at 1.193% yesterday.