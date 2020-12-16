The US dollar has moved higher after the FOMC decision

No change in weighted average maturity





EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved down and is testing its 100 hour moving average 1.21477. A move below that level would have traders looking toward the 200 hour moving average 1.21308. The low just reached 1.21493.





USDJPY: The USDJPY moved above the swing area between 1.0363 and 1.03717. The high reached 103.792. The move has tilted the bias a little more to the upside with the swing area as support now. The next target is the falling 100 hour moving average at 103.874





USDCHF: The USDCHF has traded up to test its 200 hour moving average at 0.88817 and has so far found sellers against that level. A move above is needed to give buyers more control (stay above). On the downside the 100 hour moving average is now close supported 0.8867.





USDCAD: The USDCAD has moved above its 200 hour moving average for the first time since November 23. That moving average currently comes in at 1.27712. The high price just reached 1.27852. Traders want to see the 200 hour moving average hold support now.





AUDUSD: The AUDUSD his dipping below the 100 hour moving average at 0.75444. It currently trades just below that level at 0.7541. The break below tilts the bias marginally to the downside.







NZDUSD: The NZDUSD has moved below its 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement between 0.7064 and 0.70654. Stay below is now more bearish. The low has reached 0.7053 so far. The 61.8% retracement of the move up from the December 9 low cuts across at 0.70508 and would be the next downside target

The US dollar's initial reaction has been mostly higher after the FOMC did not change the weighted average maturity and kept rates unchanged.