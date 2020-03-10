The US dollar is rebounding

Most of the major indices are near dollar high levels for the day

The USD is bouncing and trading near high levels for the session vs a number of the major currencies. The USD is trading near the highs versus the EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD.





Stock prices have rebounded with the NASDAQ index now up 130 points or 1.63% at 8080. The S&P index is up 38 points or 1.38%. VP Pence said that insurance companies would waive copayments for coronavirus tests. There is chatter that the US government might suspend payroll tax. This is according to a Wall Street Journal reporter.











WTI crude oil futures are more or less steady at $33.40 up $2.29 or 7.36%





ForexLive US yields are higher but off the highest levels the 10 year is up 7.2 basis points at 0.613%, the high yield reached 0.7367% the low yield was at 0.5621%

Gold prices continued their slide. The spot gold contract is currently down $-26.20 or -1.56% at $1654.30.