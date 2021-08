S&P near unchanged. Dow higher





The futures are implying:

Dow up 110 points

S&P up 3.4 points

Nasdaq, down 60 points The NASDAQ and S&P both closed at record highs yesterday.









The Pavlovian reaction to stronger jobs, which can lead to higher rates, a tighter Fed, is a flow out of the riskier Nasdaq stocks and into the more cyclical Dow stocks.