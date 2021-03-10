The USD is moving back near lows vs most of the majors

Yields are mixed but off highs

The 10 year auction had a 1 bp tail but the other numbers were not all that bad. As a result, yields moved lower. The 10 year yield is down to 1.519%, down -0.7 bps on the day. The low reached 1.5039%, while the high reached 1.5647%. The 2 and 5 year yields are also lower on the day. The 30 year is still up about 1.1 bps at 2.246% (but off the high at 2.2807%). The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds tomorrow at 1 PM ET.





The fall in yields has tilted the dollar lower.





Looking at the changes and high low ranges (in pips), the USD is moving toward earlier lows for the day vs all the majors with the exception of the USDCHF. The dollar remains higher vs the CHF today.









In the US stock market, the Dow remains the leader (+1.62%). The Nasdaq is clinging to a 0.14% gain.