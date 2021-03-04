The USD is now the strongest of the major currencies

USD higher vs all the major currencies now

The USD has moved to the top of the rankings of the major currencies. It has just move into the black vs the CAD its closest competitor. The the greenback has a largest gains vs. the CHF at +0.97% on the day.















The rise in the USD and yields has sent the price of gold lower. The Precious metal is trading at new session lows at $1695.90 and looks to test the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the March swing low at $1689.89.







The volatility index (VIX) has just back above the 30 level as the stock decline continues to accelerate. The NASDAQ index is now down -2.84%. The S&P index is down -2.05%.





The move higher h corresponded with a rise in yields. The the 10 year yield is now up 5.5 basis points and will support the high yield from last week at 1.6085%. So far high yield today reached 1.5467%.