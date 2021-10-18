The week is off

The USD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day. China had disappointing GDP (down to 4.9% from 7.9% last quarter), and industrial production (down to 3.1% vs 5.3% last quarter). In NZD overnight, inflation was much higher than expected at 2.2% (vs 1.5% estimate) for the quarter. Despite the rise, the NZD is mixed, helped by the decline in the AUD (off China news) which is the weakest of the majors (PS the NZDUSD stalled near the 200 day MA as well 0.70974). The USD is the strongest of the majors as North American traders enter for the day.





US industrial production will be released at 9:15 AM along with capacity utilization. The NAHB housing market index will be released at 10 AM ET





Spot gold is trading up $1.25 or 0.07% at $1767.25



Spot silver is up six cents or 0.29% at $23.32



WTI crude oil futures is trading trading at $83.52. That's up $1.20 on the day. Crude hit its highest level in seven years and is up for the third consecutive day



Bitcoin is still above $60,000 at $60,959.29. The high on Friday reached $62,944. The high price today stalled just ahead of that number at $62,679

In the pre-market for US stocks, the US stocks are trading lower after last week's moved to the upside. The futures are implying:



Dow industrial average -120 points after Friday's 382.20 point rise



S&P index is down -13.10 points after Friday's 33.13 point rise



NASDAQ index -33.75 points after Friday's 73.91 point rise

in the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower



German Dax, -0.8%



France's CAC, -1.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB -1.1%



Spain's Ibex -0.85%

In the US debt market, the yields are mostly higher with the 5 year up the most with a gain of 5.0 basis points.





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trading higher with German 10 year yield up to -0.142%. It traded as high as -0.116%.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

IN other markets: