The USD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The day after a historic Presidential debate showcased the chaotic political environment in the US, the USD is ironically is the strongest of the majors while the CHF is the weakest. Admittedly, the changes are relatively modest with the major currencies not that far apart. As a result, there may be some shuffling through the day on the ebbs and flows (and technicals perhaps). ECBs Lagarde hinted of following the Fed in averaging inflation which is pressuring the EUR. Offsetting that was German retail sales that was better than expectations.









The ranges and changes are showing somewhat modest changes with all trading below their 22 day average ranges for the day. The USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are all within 9 pips of the unchanged level. The EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCHF are showing larger changes but each are off their extremes for the day.









In other markets: Spot gold is trading lower again at -$12.80 or -0.68% at $1885.44

Spot silver is down $-0.44 or -1.85% at $23.73



WTI crude oil futures trading trading down -$0.10 or -0.25% at $39.20

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures markets are implying a mixed opening with the Nasdaq up modestly, the S&P near unchanged and the Dow down modestly

The Dow Jones is down -123 points



S&P index is down -12 points



NASDAQ index is trading down -54 points

In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading modestly lower.



German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC, -0.60%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.21%



Spain's Ibex, -0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.37

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with German, France, Italy are marginally lower, and UK, France and Portugal are higher











