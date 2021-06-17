The USD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The Day After (the FOMC)

The day after the FOMC meeting has the USD as the strongest of the major currencies, while the CHF is the weakest as the North American session gets underway. Yesterday the dollar move sharply higher after the FOMC meeting where the fed dot plot showed more officials (7 vs 4) expect rates to rise in 2022 (although Chair Powell does discount the dot plot). The Fed is thinking about thinking about tampering (that is now in the rear view mirror). The central tendencies showed much stronger growth in 2021 and higher inflation as well, but they do see growth and inflation going back down in 2022 (first time since January). Stocks are down across the board with the Dow down for the 4th consecutive day. Yields moved up yesterday, but are lower today. Gold has moved below $1800 today. Crude oil is trading near $72 after peaking near $73 yesterday. Initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed business index and leading index will be released today. In Canada international security transactions and the home price index will also be released.









Looking at the ranges and changes, apart from the USJPY, the other pairs have solid ranges with the USD near the highs for the day. The trend move higher in the dollar continues after a lot of the pairs non trended for a number of days. The shove was given and the dollar is moving higher.









