Snapshot: The USD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest

The morning snapshot for North America

With the US and Canada on holiday, the market action may die down, but a snapshot in the early hours of the North American session is showing the USD is the strongest while the GBP is the weakest (on Brexit concerns and weaker PMI data).













The GBP pars are showing the most price action with the pairs trading near extreme low levels (see charts below). The GBPUSD has a 109 pip trading range so far today which is well above the 22 day average of near 90 pips. GBPJPY has a 98 pip range so far today and is down -79 pips. In contrast, the AUDUSD and NZDUSD only have around a 25 pip range for each