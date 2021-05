The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

As the North American session gets underway, the USD is the strongest, the NZD is the weakest of the major currencies. US stocks are sharply lower as traders await the Fed minutes. Back when the Fed decision was imminent, Adam Button posted " This is probably a rare FOMC meeting where the minutes matter more than the statement ". Today's that day and the market is jittery of words that may be a little more hawkish than what has been expressed by members. Feds Bullard and Quarles will speak before the minutes are released. The Nasdaq stocks are down around -180 points in pre-market trading. Bond yields are higher by a pip of two. China gave the crypto market a jolt today as the refreshed their ban on crypto with measures designed to close loopholes. The price of bitcoin is down over 10.5% and back below the $40000 level (and below its 200 day MA for the first time since April 2020 at $39,695.48 . The 200 day MA at that time? Around $7986.).