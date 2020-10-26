The USD rises as risk off pushes the greenback higher

Yields lower. Stocks lower. Crude lower. Gold down but hangin in there

The USD is now the strongest of the major currencies as stocks continued their run to the downside (NASDAQ down -1.57 percent, Dow industrial average down -678 points or -2.4%. S&P index down 2%).





US yields are lower as well with the 10 year down -3.8 basis points and the 30 year down -4.3 basis points.





Crude oil is falling sharply. It is down $-1.40 or 3.51% at $30.45.





Gold is hanging in there with a decline of only $-1.80 or -0.09% at $1900 area.









In the forex: