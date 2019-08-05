The USDCAD up and back down. Bounced off 200 hour MA at the lows

Head and shoulder in play.

The USDCAD has seen the price move higher. Lower oil prices earlier today (price moved to a high of 1.32468) but stalled at the Thursday high. That makes the formation at the highs on the hourly chart look like a head and shoulders formation.









The price fall did crack the 100 hour MA (blue line) and neckline at the same level and moved to the 200 hour MA at 1.31768. The price should have gone lower technically, but the MA did a good job of stalling the fall.





What now?





We are back at that 100 hour MA and neckline level at 1.31954 level. Technically, it is decision time. Go below and that 200 hour MA needs to be broken.





Hold and the visions of the head and shoulder start to fade away.





For now, I give the nod to the sellers...but they have work to do....



