The USDCAD moves higher in reaction to the fall in crude oil prices

Looking at the hourly chart above, the falling 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.25272. Also looking back, there are a number of swing levels near that area going back to July 14 (see red numbered circles). The break above those levels, tilts the bias more to the upside and there has been a race higher in the price.





The pair has now moved just above the 38.2% retracement of the July trading range at 1.25686. The 200 day moving average looms above at 1.25928 currently. That is the next target.





Break above that target level, and traders will look toward the swing high from July 23 at 1.26074 along with the 50% midpoint of the range of the move down from the July 19 high. A level currently comes in at 1.2614.



