The USDCAD tests session highs

The 100 hour MA stalled the fall in the NY session before turning back to the upside

The USDCAD is up retesting the earlier high for the day at 1.3077. The high price just reached 1.30753.









Looking at the hourly chart, the price based today near the 100 hour MA ....twice. That MA is not risk for longs looking for more upside in the pair. .





The moves off the 100 hour MA, tested - and are testing now - a swing area at 1.30747 to 1.30788 area. That is home to a number of swing highs since January 9th (see red numbered circles). A move above should lead to more upside momentum in the pair with traders eyeing the 1.3104 high from January 9th as the next key level.