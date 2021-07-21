The USDCHF head lower to test swing area/100 hour MA

100 hour moving average at 0.9194 in the USDCHF

The USDCHF is moving to a new session low and following flows out of the USD (the EUR, GBP, CAD, and NZD are all trading a new session highs vs the USD).









Looking at the hourly chart above, the price is testing a swing level between 0.9199 and 0.92026. Just below that level is the 100 hour moving average at 0.91940. A break below the 100 hour moving average would be more bearish tactically, with the 200 hour moving average down at 0.91752.





In trading yesterday, the price did dipped low the 100 hour moving average in the early European session, but quickly reversed higher. Staying below the moving average today would be eyed on a break.







The high price today stalled ahead of the high from yesterday and along a trendline connecting highs from July 7 and yesterday. The pair traded in a up and down non-trending range ahead of the recent crack lower.

