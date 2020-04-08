The USDCHF moves up and down between MA levels

38.2% and 200 hour MA below. The 100 day MA and 100 hour MA above.

The USDCHF is moving up and down between MA levels.









On the downside, the 38.2% of the move up from the March 30 low comes in at 0.96833. The 200 hour MA is currently at 0.9680 (and rising). Those levels are support.





On the topside, the 100 day MA at 0.97332 was broken above earlier today, but the higher 100 hour MA stalled the rally. The 100 hour MA is at 0.97447. Those levels are resistance.











ForexLive Buyers and sellers are ping ponging between support and resistance. The levels are defined. Traders are looking for the break and run.

In between those levels is a swing area at 0.97179 to 0.97228 area. We are testing that close hurdle now.