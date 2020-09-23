The USDCHF trades to the highest level since July 24

Looking at the daily chart, although a new high was made, it could not get above a swing area defined by lows and highs going back to March between 0.92346 and 0.92448. A move above that area would be needed to solicit more buying momentum.





What the price was able to do today was extend further above the swing highs from August 12 at 0.91972, and the swing high from September 8 at 0.91998. Those highs were taken out yesterday briefly, but the price closed just below that level. If the price is to continue higher, that area would need to hold support.



