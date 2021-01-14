The USDJPY continues run lower and tests key 200 hour MA

Selling continues for the USDJPY

The USDJPY cracked below a trendline and the 100 hour moving average a few hours ago, and the buyers turned to sellers ( see earlier post here ).









That selling is now continued through the 38.2% retracement at 103.702. The pair is currently testing the what 200 hour moving average 103.606. A move below the 200 hour moving average would look toward the low from yesterday at 103.51 and the 50% retracement at 103.489.