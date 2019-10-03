The USDJPY fell below the support targets but momentum could not be sustained

Could be a bottom









The USDJPY fell below the low from last week at the 106.965 and the 38.2% of the move up from the August 26 low at 106.925. The low reached 106.87, but we are seeing a rebound back above those levels.





Is the low in place? Are we due for a correction?





Stay above the 106.91 level and the buyers could build some more corrective action in the pair. The sellers had their shot. It failed.