The USDJPY fell below the support targets but momentum could not be sustained

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Could be a bottom


Be aware.

The USDJPY fell below the low from last week at the 106.965 and the 38.2% of the move up from the August 26 low at 106.925. The low reached 106.87, but we are seeing a rebound back above those levels.

Is the low in place? Are we due for a correction?

Stay above the 106.91 level and the buyers could build some more corrective action in the pair.  The sellers had their shot.  It failed.  

