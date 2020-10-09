The USDJPY moves back to test key breakout levels

The USDJPY price corrected higher in the early European session today, and retested the underside of the broken trend line. Holding that level, gave sellers the go-ahead to rotate back to the downside.





The high for the week (also on Wednesday) reached 106.10. Now that was only 30 pips from the break point. So buyers weren't exactly racing the pair higher on the break. In fact in trading yesterday, the USDJPY only traded in a 17 pip trading range. The New York session was only 11 pips. The buyers and sellers did not know what it wanted to do.





The move below the trend line today does give sellers a victory. However, a move below the 100 hour MA and the swing highs at 105.78 and 105.80 from October 5 and September 30 are needed to refute the bullish break and give sellers more control. Absent that, and the buyers chalk up a win with hopes for a run back toward the highs for the week.





The price of the pair, is currently trading just above the rising 100 hour moving average at 105.822 and the old swing high at 105.80