The USDJPY moves to a new session low and trades between the 100/200 day MA

Looking at the daily chart of the USDJPY, the pair is trading 2 new session lows at 108.59, and away from its 100 day moving average at 108.705. The next downside target comes in at the 200 day moving average at 108.457. That is near swing low levels from December as well (key target level).





Below that targets and outputs open trendline currently at 108.10. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 2019 low comes at 108.05.





Now that the prices back below the 100 day moving average for the 3rd hourly bar in a row, and we've reached new day lows, traders will get increasingly frustrated if the price were to rebound back above the level. So keep that level in mind as a risk defining level (once again).



