The USDJPY remains above the 107.00/trend line

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

The sellers remain more in control but some stall (for now at least)

The USDJPY remains above the 107.00 natural support level and a trend line around the same level (see earlier day post HERE).  The price has moved to a low of 107.01 so far.   A move below would open the door for more selling.  

The sellers remain more in control but some stall (for now at least)
On the topside a downward sloping trend line comes in at 107.48.  That line has been tested a few times. So a move above should be give buyers come confidence for further upside probing from a technical perspective. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose