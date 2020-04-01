The USDJPY remains above the 107.00/trend line

The sellers remain more in control but some stall (for now at least)

The USDJPY remains above the 107.00 natural support level and a trend line around the same level (see earlier day post HERE ). The price has moved to a low of 107.01 so far. A move below would open the door for more selling.









On the topside a downward sloping trend line comes in at 107.48. That line has been tested a few times. So a move above should be give buyers come confidence for further upside probing from a technical perspective.



