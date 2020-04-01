The USDJPY remains between trend line levels

Lower trend line holds support. The topside trend line remains as a hurdle above

As the markets move toward the end of the day, the USDJPY remains confined by a trendline above and a trend line below.









On the topside, the trendline currently comes in at 107.30 (and moving lower). On the downside, after holding support against the trend line at 106.988, the new level is lower at 106.91 (and moving lower). Into the new trading day, breaking one where the other will be the focus for traders looking for the next potential shove.

