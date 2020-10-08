The USDJPY stays in narrow 17-18 pip trading range for the day

But its not the lowest range this year

The USDJPY stayed in the same 17-18 narrow trading range for the entire NY session. The NY trading ranges from the low to high was only 11 pips. Yikes...













Although it is hard to think that there has been a lower range, on July 3rd (which was the observance day for July 4th US holiday this year), the range was only 13.4 pips and back on January 20, the range was 15.6 pips. That was Martin Luther King day.





The range today was the most narrow that was not a holiday.