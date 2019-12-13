The USDJPY still holding above the support area

The 109.20-223 area continues to hold support in up and down session





The USDJPY is still holding above the support area at the 109.20 to 109.223 area in what has been an up and down session. If the price is to head lower, getting below that area and staying below is needed ( see earlier post





The fall in US yields are helping to push the pair lower. The 10 year yield is down -7.1 basis points to 1.8209%. The 30 year bond yield is down -6.7 basis points to 2.243%.







US stocks have waffled up and down as well. The S&P index is currently down -2 points or -0.6%. The Dow industrial average is down -10 points or -0.4%. But the NASDAQ index hold onto a 17.4 point gain or 0.2% rise.

