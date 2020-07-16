The USDJPY trades between its 100 and 200 hour moving average

The rally today has taken the price back above its 100 hour moving average currently at 107.064. However the higher 200 hour moving average - and 38.2% retracements of the move down from the July 1 high) has yet to be broken. Those levels come at around the 107.21-22 area currently.





The pair trades between the goalposts as defined by those 2 moving averages. It will take a move above the 200 hour moving average/38.2% retracement, or below the 100 hour MA at 107.064 to solicit more buying or selling (dependent on which way breaks).