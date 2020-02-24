The Vix spikes to the September high. Up 40% on the day.

Runs up to near 25.00

A measure of risk and volatility is the Vix (or volatility index).





Looking at the chart of the Vix, the price has moved up to a high of 24.89. That took the level just above the September 2019 swing high at 24.81, but the price has since rotated lower. The index currently trades at 24.08.





Nevertheless, the run higher is a whooping 40.75% gain on the day.



The index can go higher as evident from the December 2018 high at 36.20 (remember stocks were getting really hammered at that time). However, there may be a pause at the current levels.