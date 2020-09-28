The week is off to a good start as major indices all sharply higher
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ/Dow/S&P all up near 1.5%
The week is off to a good start is major stock indices are all trading sharply higher.
A snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening currently shows:
- S&P index up 48 points or 1.46% at 3346.39
- NASDAQ index up 160 points or 1.48% at 11075
- Dow up 408 points or 1.5% at 27582.30
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $11 or 0.60% at $1873.10
- WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $40.24
US yields are mostly higher but off highs for the day. The 10 year is up 0.3 basis points 0.657%. The high yield reached 0.672%.