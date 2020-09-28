The week is off to a good start as major indices all sharply higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ/Dow/S&P all up near 1.5%

The week is off to a good start is major stock indices are all trading sharply higher.  

A snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening currently shows:
  • S&P index up 48 points or 1.46% at 3346.39
  • NASDAQ index up 160 points or 1.48% at 11075
  • Dow up 408 points or 1.5% at 27582.30
In other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $11 or 0.60% at $1873.10
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $40.24
US yields are mostly higher but off highs for the day. The 10 year is up 0.3 basis points 0.657%. The high yield reached 0.672%.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose