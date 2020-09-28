The week is off to a good start as major indices all sharply higher

NASDAQ/Dow/S&P all up near 1.5%

The week is off to a good start is major stock indices are all trading sharply higher.





A snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening currently shows:



S&P index up 48 points or 1.46% at 3346.39



NASDAQ index up 160 points or 1.48% at 11075



Dow up 408 points or 1.5% at 27582.30 In other markets:

