The world's largest retailer isn't sending out the best signal

Wal-Mart crushed earnings today and jumped 3.2% at the open but it's been a grind lower since and that's left the chart failing at the April high and painting an ugly candle on the chart, on huge volume.





That comes after the company reported same-store sales up 10% in Q1, the best in 18 years and beating the +8.6% estimate. Revenue and net earnings also easily beat expectations.





The company -- like almost every other company -- withdrew its guidance on virus uncertainty.





