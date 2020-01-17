US indices open at new record levels

Dow lags

The major US indices are opening at new record levels with the NASDAQ leading the way. The Dow is lagging.





A few minutes into the opening is showing:



S&P index +5.01 points or 0.15% at 3321.82



NASDAQ index up 25.076 points or 0.27% at 9382.20



Dow up 16.81 points or 0.06% at 29314.45 in other markets:



spot gold is trading up $4.20 or 0.27% at $1556.50

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.13 or 0.22% of $58.65 In the US debt market, yields have moved back to the upside: