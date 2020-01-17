US indices open at new record levels
Technical Analysis
Dow lags
The major US indices are opening at new record levels with the NASDAQ leading the way. The Dow is lagging.
A few minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index +5.01 points or 0.15% at 3321.82
- NASDAQ index up 25.076 points or 0.27% at 9382.20
- Dow up 16.81 points or 0.06% at 29314.45
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $4.20 or 0.27% at $1556.50
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.13 or 0.22% of $58.65
- 2 year 1.569%, +0.3 basis points
- 10 year 1.841%, +3.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.300%, +4.3 basis points