US indices open at new record levels

Author: Greg Michalowski

Dow lags

The major US indices are opening at new record levels with the NASDAQ leading the way. The Dow is lagging.

A few minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index +5.01 points or 0.15% at 3321.82
  • NASDAQ index up 25.076 points or 0.27% at 9382.20
  • Dow up 16.81 points or 0.06% at 29314.45
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $4.20 or 0.27% at $1556.50
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.13 or 0.22% of $58.65
In the US debt market, yields have moved back to the upside:
  • 2 year 1.569%, +0.3 basis points
  • 10 year 1.841%, +3.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.300%, +4.3 basis points

