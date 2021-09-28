Treasury yields extend higher, keeps dollar supportive

10-year Treasury yields up 5.7 bps to 1.54% on the day





Team reflation/stagflation is certainly making themselves heard in the past week as the technical break in Treasury yields continues to extend today.





10-year yields are at their highest since 25 June in a push to 1.54% while 30-year yields have also pushed up to its highest since 13 July, seen at 2.05% currently.





The dollar was mixed/mildly softer earlier on but has since pushed to fresh session highs, even if the moves in FX are rather lightweight for the time being.





EUR/USD is down to 1.1680 though, nearing key support at 1.1664-66 while USD/JPY has moved up to a high of 111.37 as buyers eye the year's high @ 111.64-66.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD has dropped from 0.7300 to 0.7280 while USD/CAD has moved up from 1.2600 to 1.2620 levels at the moment.