UK PM Johnson reviews call with G7 ministers on Afghanistan
- After G7 call, Taliban must guarantee safe passage for those who want to leave beyond 31st of August
- We have evacuated 9000 people out of Kabul
- We will go on right up to the last moment that we can
- Confident we can get thousands more out
- Situation at airport not getting any better
- It is tough for military
- G7 has agreed not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but roadmap for engaging with Taliban
- Will probably be Taliban government in Kabul
- Number one condition for Taliban is they must guarantee beyond August 31 safe passage for those wanting to come out
- G7 has considerable leverage
- Asked if he shared frustration with Biden, says immediate phase of evacuation has been considerable success
Meanwhile the G7 statement from their meeting says:
In the US, Pres. Biden has accepted a recommendation to remove US troops from Afghanistan by August 31 deadline. The plan is contingent to stay longer should it be necessary and on the Taliban's cooperation in facilitating evacuations.
- We affirm our commitment to Afghanistan with a renewed humanitarian effort by the international community
- We support the UN in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region
- We will work together and with our allies and regional countries, through the UN, G 20, and Afghanistan