UK PM Johnson reviews call with G7 ministers on Afghanistan

UK PM Johnson and G7 leaders discuss the Afghanistan transition

After G7 call, Taliban must guarantee safe passage for those who want to leave beyond 31st of August

We have evacuated 9000 people out of Kabul



We will go on right up to the last moment that we can

Confident we can get thousands more out



Situation at airport not getting any better



It is tough for military



G7 has agreed not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but roadmap for engaging with Taliban



Will probably be Taliban government in Kabul



Number one condition for Taliban is they must guarantee beyond August 31 safe passage for those wanting to come out



G7 has considerable leverage

Asked if he shared frustration with Biden, says immediate phase of evacuation has been considerable success

Meanwhile the G7 statement from their meeting says:



We affirm our commitment to Afghanistan with a renewed humanitarian effort by the international community



We support the UN in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region



We will work together and with our allies and regional countries, through the UN, G 20, and Afghanistan



In the US, Pres. Biden has accepted a recommendation to remove US troops from Afghanistan by August 31 deadline. The plan is contingent to stay longer should it be necessary and on the Taliban's cooperation in facilitating evacuations.